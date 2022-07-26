Donald Trump, Mike Pence Will Hold Dueling Speeches in Washington to Mark Ex-President’s First Return Since the Capitol Riot

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, will both appear in Washington D.C. to give speeches on their visions for the Republican Party’s future.

Trump is expected to give the closing address at the two-day summit being held by the America First Policy Institute at 3:00 p.m. ET. The former president has repeatedly broached the possibility of running for the White House again in 2024, so his speech is likely to consist of his aims on that front, along with his continued grievance over the 2020 election results.

The keynote speech will be Trump’s first time back in the capital since he left the city after refusing to attend the inauguration of his successor, President Joe Biden. The event also comes as the January 6 Committee produces numerous damaging insights into the former president over his actions before and after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol Building to overturn his election loss.

As it were, Trump’s speech will follow the address Pence is scheduled to give at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference. The former vice president was supposed to give a speech at the Heritage Foundation on Monday before it was canceled due to travel issues, but it’s possible Pence will use today’s address to share what he intended for yesterday’s event.

“Some people may choose to focus on the past, but I believe conservatives must focus on the future,” Pence intended to say, according to ABC News. The comments entail a break from Trump’s preoccupation with the 2020 election.

The appearances by Trump and Pence in Washington reflect how both of them are attempting to shape the future direction of the GOP. Last week, the two held competing events where Pence rallied for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson, while Trump campaigned for MAGA loyalist Kari Lake.

