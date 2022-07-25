January 6 Committee Release New Evidence of Trump Editing Condemnation of Mob Out of His Post-Riot Speech

Members of the January 6 Committee released evidence suggesting former President Donald Trump refused to condemn his rioting supporters at the U.S. Capitol, nor would he say they’d be held accountable for their actions.

The committee held its eighth hearing last week on the 187 minutes Trump spent at the White House before calling off his supporters who were laying siege to the Capitol. On Monday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria tweeted a collection of depositions from the committee’s investigation, and they mostly center around Trump’s post-riot speech from the evening of January 7th.

It took more than 24 hours for President Trump to address the nation again after his Rose Garden video on January 6th in which he affectionately told his followers to go home in peace. There were more things he was unwilling to say. pic.twitter.com/cJBIX5ROxs — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) July 25, 2022

The video montage shows deposition clips from Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Pat Cipollone, Eric Herschmann, and Cassidy Hutchinson, all of whom talked about how it was meant to be a way for Trump to address the events of the previous day. The witnesses were questioned about a draft of Trump’s remarks that day wherein several lines were crossed out regarding the legal consequences the rioters would face.

“I am directing the Department of Justice to ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” one crossed-out line said.

Another passage was edited from “If you broke the law, you belong in jail” to “If you broke the law, you will pay.” A third scrapped line to be said by Trump was, “I want it to be very clear you do not represent me.”

The edited speech draft follows the committee’s release of outtakes where Trump refused to admit his 2020 election defeat and wouldn’t emphatically condemn the rioters. Trump’s daughter told investigators she recognized her father’s handwriting in the edited speech draft.

Watch above via CNN and Rep. Elaine Luria.

