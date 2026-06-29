Congresswoman Says Trump Official Blew Up at Her and ‘Called Me Stupid’

Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) said Iran war negotiator Steve Witkoff went off on her during a conference call on Monday. Her description of the call stunned MS NOW host Jonathan Capehart.

Witkoff, who is the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, has been a key figure in negotiations with Iran, which the U.S. and Israel began bombing in February. President Donald Trump appointed Witkoff, a real estate investor and longtime friend, to the post, despite a lack of diplomatic experience.

Witkoff and Vice President JD Vance have come under scrutiny recently after the U.S. and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that even Trump’s allies have criticized as being too generous to Iran.

In part, the deal calls for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and to pledge not to develop nuclear weapons. In exchange, the U.S. will end the naval blockade of Iran, unfreeze Iranian assets, and allow the country access to a $300 billion reconstruction fund.

Dean appeared on Monday’s edition of The Last Word on MS NOW, where Capehart, who was guest-hosting, asked the congresswoman about the bipartisan call, which was not classified. The lawmaker explained that Secretary of State Marco Rubio began with a brief state of play, but said, “We didn’t learn much of anything.”

Dean said that at one point she asked Rubio and Witkoff some questions, and it did not go well:

DEAN: I did ask a set of questions to the secretary and to Mr. Witkoff, which really piqued his ire. He cut my mic off and said that– he called my question “smartassed” and “stupid,” cut my mic off and said, “There’s your answer.” I was simply asking tough questions about who wrote the MOU, why does it sound so in favor of Iran? And from literally paragraph one, we’re already out of sync with what was to happen. I also mentioned the fact – and I think we should never forget – that in this reckless, unconstitutional war, which is what I said to the gentlemen on the call, 13 service members have died. We must never forget that. Hundreds have been wounded and thousands of civilians killed throughout the region. But he called me “smartassed,” “stupid.” I think this diplomat or would-be diplomat’s been hanging around the president too much. CAPEHART: Wow! Did anyone object to the Secretary of State speaking to you in that manner at all? DEAN: On a chain for members, my colleagues were outraged. They said it’s “unacceptable, disrespectful, Madeleine was simply asking tough questions.” I added to the question, just to be completely transparent, and I think it’s a fair question. I asked Mr. Witkoff, I said, in your work, how much of your work in the region is for the United States of America and resolving these issues, and how much of your time is being spent on your own ventures? That, I think, really ticked them off. And that’s when I got cut off. My colleagues on a chain were very outraged. As I said, they cut off my mic. They had not done that to other people. And so I didn’t get to have a rebuttal.

Watch above via MS NOW.

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