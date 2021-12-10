Former President Donald Trump is reportedly livid with Benjamin Netanyahu. At issue? Congratulations that former Israeli Prime Minister expressed to President Joe Biden following the 2020 general election.

This is according to a new book from Axios writer Barak Ravid who reports:

Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu were the closest of political allies during the four years they overlapped in office, at least in public. Not anymore. “I haven’t spoken to him since,” Trump said of the former Israeli prime minister. “F**k him.” What he’s saying: Trump repeatedly criticized Netanyahu during two interviews for my book, “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East.” The final straw for Trump was when Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Biden for his election victory while Trump was still disputing the result.

“The first person that congratulated [Biden] was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with. … Bibi could have stayed quiet,” Trump is quoted by Ravid as saying. “He has made a terrible mistake.”

As Laurie Jarrett noted during an appearance on CNN New Day, Netanyahu “violated the cardinal sin in Donald Trump’s playbook which is loyalty.” She then noted that Netanyahu congratulated Biden two weeks after he had won “so [Trump’s] not even right on the facts, but two weeks after everyone has projected that Biden is the winner, he makes the sin of congratulating the President-Elect.”

“This loyalty thing sometimes works for Donald Trump. I think this is why we’ve seen Mark Meadows, as we used to say as a prosecutor, jump halfway across the ditch. I’m cooperating, I’m cooperating, whoops, he’s not happy, I’m not loyal, let me try to undo what I’ve done,” added CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig. “And that leads witnesses, potentially important witnesses like mark meadows not to go through with cooperation.”

“Whatever Trump did for the Middle East, he should have been doing for the Middle East and for the world,” concluded John Berman, “not to curry favor with one person. This isn’t about personal relationships. This is about lives and peace.”

Watch the report above via CNN.

