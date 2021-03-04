Benjamin Netanyahu Raves About ‘Warm Relationship’ With Biden on Fox & Friends: He’s ‘A Friend of Israel’

There were few world leaders with which former President Donald Trump had a closer relationship than Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. But anyone who thought that would translate to discord with Trump’s successor is sorely mistaken.

In an interview on Fox & Friends Thursday, the prime minister put to rest any notion that he is at odds with President Joe Biden. In fact, Netanyahu went a step further and raved about the U.S. commander in chief.

“I’ve known him for close to 40 years when I came in as the number two in Israel’s embassy in 1982, and he was a young senator from Delaware,” Netanyahu said. “So we’ve known each other, and we’ve had a warm relationship over the years. I think Joe Biden is a friend of Israel. I know he is. He is committed to Israel.

Netanyahu did acknowledge “differences of opinion” with Biden but said he believes the two are on the same page with what the prime minister deems to be the “most important” issue.

“I think Joe Biden understands that my commitment to prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons is absolute,” Netanyahu said. “And I hope that we see eye to eye on everything. But one thing I believe he understands and respects is that as the prime minister of the one and only Jewish state, we’re not going to let a bunch of Ayatollahs wipe us out from the face of the Earth, or from the map of history.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

