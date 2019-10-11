Fmr US Ambassador to Ukraine Testifies Trump Had Her Removed Over ‘Unfounded and False Claims’

Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, spoke to impeachment investigators today and said she was pushed out over “unfounded and false claims.”

Yovanovitch’s opening statement has been obtained by a number of news outlets, and in it she says she was told by Deputy Sec. of State John Sullivan “that the president had lost confidence in me and no longer wished me to serve as his ambassador.”

“He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and that the Department had been under pressure from the President to remove me since the Summer of 2018,” she continued.

Yovanovitch expresses in her opening statement how “incredulous” she found it that “the U.S. government chose to remove an Ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives.”

She also makes reference to individuals connected to Rudy Giuliani who “may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine.”

Yovanovitch’s ouster was mentioned as a point of concern in the whistleblower complaint. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the president ordered her removal “after months of complaints from allies outside the administration, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, that she was undermining him abroad and obstructing efforts to persuade Kyiv to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.”

After reports detailing her opening statement came out, top Democrats said that the State Department directed Yovanovitch not to appear, so they issued a subpoena that she is now complying with.

You can read the full opening statement here, via Politico.

