Fox News Panelists Criticize Trump Over Biden Remarks: You Don’t Cite a Murderous Dictator…

Panelists on Fox News’ Special Report tonight criticized President Donald Trump for his comments abroad about Joe Biden that cited Kim Jong Un.

Marc Thiessen noted actions the Trump administration has taken on North Korea, saying that buttering up Kim Jong Un may just be part of an overall strategy.

Thiessen did add that “you don’t attack your political opponents from foreign soil” and especially don’t do it by “cit[ing] the murderous dictator of North Korea.”

The Washington Examiner‘s Byron York said that clearly Trump has a serious focus on Biden right now––Trump took to Twitter earlier today to slam Biden over the 1994 crime bill––and added that “it looks bad” for Trump to be doing this during his Japan trip.

The Washington Post‘s Charles Lane called Trump “unbelievably hypocritical” to bring up the crime bill, given his own background and involvement in the case of the Central Park 5.

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt argued that for anyone wondering why Trump is “underwater” and trailing in polls at a time when any other incumbent in his position would be “crushing it,” “stunt like this stuff in Japan are exactly why.”

He said there are Republicans who ask why they don’t get enough credit for the economy. The answer, as Stirewalt put it, is that Trump “misbehaves this way and people don’t like it.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

