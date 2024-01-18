NewsNation Launching New Sunday Politics Show Hosted By Fox News Political Editor Ousted After 2020 Election

NewsNation announced the upcoming launch of a new Sunday public affairs program to be helmed by former-Fox News personality-turned-NewsNation political editor, Chris Stirewalt.

The network announced that The Hill Sunday with Chris Stirewalt will premiere on March 3rd at 10 a.m. ET. The show has been described as featuring “a variety of politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest political news from the nation’s capital. The program also will feature a panel of guest commentators offering insight and analysis of the week’s key stories.”

The presser included a statement from Stirewalt, who celebrated the news by saying, “I am proud to be part of NewsNation, where the promise of fair, honest, independent coverage has real meaning.”

“Our industry has a nearly 80-year history of devoting time on Sunday mornings to programming that, in its best form, helps Americans to be better citizens by better understanding their government, the issues we face and their choices as voters,” he says. “It is a privilege to get to make whatever small contribution I can to that tradition.”

NewsNation’s President of News Michael Corn also welcomed Stirewalt to the weekend lineup, saying, “He is a legendary figure in Washington and one of the most respected, intelligent, and well-sourced journalists covering U.S. politics.”

Stirewalt also works as a contributing editor for The Dispatch, and before joining NewsNation in 2022, he was known as Fox News’s digital political editor, where he provided news and analysis while helming the network’s Decision Desk. He was fired from the network in January 2021 when the network faced the wrath of Donald Trump supporters after Stirewalt made the fast– and ultimately correct — call that President Joe Biden won the swing state of Arizona. Networks compete with each other to call races both first and accurately.