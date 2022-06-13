WATCH LIVE: House January 6 Committee Hearing

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol is holding its second hearing on Monday at 10:30 a.m. ET.

There will be witnesses spread across two panels. The first includes former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt, who came under fire from then-President Donald Trump and his allies for his team being the first network to call Arizona for now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Former Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien was scheduled to appear, but “due to a family emergency” will not do so, said the committee. Instead, “his counsel will appear and make a statement on the record.” The family emergency is reportedly his wife going into labor.

The second panel will include Ben Ginsberg, BJay Pak and Al Schmidt. Ginsberg, a Republican election attorney, fought against claims of voter fraud by Trump and his followers. Pak was the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia who resigned in protest when Trump tried to pressure Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to overturn the election results in his favor. Schmidt, a Republican former Philadelphia city commissioner, also fought against Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

After the 2020 election, Trump tweeted that Schmidt “is being used big time by the Fake News Media to explain how honest things were with respect to the Election in Philadelphia. He refuses to look at the mountain of corruption & dishonesty. We win!”

Watch above, via Jan. 6 Committee.

