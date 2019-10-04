Fox News’ Chris Wallace offered a damning verdict of the US emissary to Ukraine Kurt Volker’s statement to Congress, calling the diplomat’s comments about Rudy Giuliani “quite devastating.”

Volker abruptly resigned from his role in the State Department last week — although news reports say he was pushed out by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — and testified to three House committees on Thursday about his role in soliciting the new Ukrainian President, Volodomyr Zelensky, to investigate President Donald Trump’s potential 2020 rival, Joe Biden.

Text messages Volker provided to House Democrats have already provided further evidence about Giuliani’s possible misconduct on Trump’s behalf, but Wallace said that the State Department envoy’s long, opening statement to Congress was also a heavy blow in the case against the president.

“This 11-page opening statement is quite devastating to the president and Rudy Giuliani’s case,” Wallace told Fox News’ Shepard Smith on Friday. “It basically says that Volker, who all sides agree was an honest broker in this whole thing, was very disturbed by the information, he thought disinformation, that various Ukrainian officials were sending to Rudy Guiliani, the president’s private lawyer.

Wallace noted that, according to Volker, Giuliani was “then spreading that information in Washington and that might be a reason why the president was so reluctant to meet with Zelensky and also to, of course, push Zelensky to investigate in that July 25th phone call both potential involvement in the 2016 election by the Ukrainians and also Joe Biden in his role.”

Volker also completely dismissed the Trump, Giuliani talking points about Biden’s alleged corruption, Wallace pointed out.

“In the opening statement, Volker repeatedly says that he does not believe that Joe Biden did anything wrong or that he was in any way affected by his son’s finances,” Wallace said. “You can bet that that went over well with House Republicans. He was apparently saying this to Giuliani and people inside the administration at the time. So I suspect they didn’t like that very much either.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

