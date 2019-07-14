Fox’s Kurtz Goes After Brian Karem: ‘Can CNN Justify’ Keeping Him After Gorka Dustup?

Fox News’ Howard Kurtz openly mused about whether CNN should fire contributor Brian Karem following a public confrontation with former President Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka.

Kurtz was speaking with Fox News’ Carley Shimkus on MediaBuzz Sunday, when he played a clip of the dust-up and asked “Carly, can CNN justify having somebody on its payroll that acts like that?”

Shimkus was more diplomatic, saying “it was almost like a metaphor for how much team Trump and the media just don’t get along. It’s no surprise that this would happen, given the close proximity of the two groups. I think that both sides really displayed some poor sportsmanship.”

Kurtz then seemed to excuse Gorka’s behavior by saying “he is an aggressive guy when he thinks he’s been unfairly accused.”

“But there’s simply no question that Brian Karem, a very liberal commentator, started this fight, and I think CNN might want to take a look at that,” Kurtz said.

Watch above, via Fox News.

