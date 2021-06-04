George Conway is not impressed with former President Donald Trump. Strike that; he thinks the 45th President and former boss of his wife Kellyanne Conway is a “deeply disturbed individual” as evidenced by reports that he is telling people around him that he expects to be reinstated as president in August. (He is not.)

Conway appeared on CNN’s New Day to address a number of political topics of the day but ended with a conversation with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell (as cable news interviews so often do these days.) At issue is a report from Maggie Haberman that Trump is telling people he expects to be reinstated into the White House, which was later confirmed by National Review’s Charles Cooke. Lindell, for his part, thinks Trump got that information from him,

John Berman noted to his guest that former President Trump is reportedly “asking advisers whether or not he can be reinstated this year as president. MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is falsely saying he can. He’s also saying he spoke with Donald Trump in the last couple of weeks after he was supposedly on the Jimmy Kimmel show. What’s going on here?”

“Trump is a deeply disturbed individual and we saw that for four years, it got worse, and now to indulge this complete fantasy that — and it’s been reported by multiple outlets that he’s been discussing with people of being reinstated as president in August, you know — it just shows you how out of touch with reality and how deluded he is,” Conway replied. “This isn’t rhetoric, it’s not an overstatement,” he continued. “This is crazy, crazy stuff.”

Conway said that if anyone else outside of politics “uttered this kind of lunacy — and they didn’t run their own company like Trump did and I guess the MyPillow guy does — they’d be removed, and I think the board of directors would say, you need to get some help. But nobody’s there to help Donald Trump because they’re all afraid of him and they’re either trying to grift off from him or keep him from attacking them.”

Conway then returned to a condemnation of the Republican party under Trump, which he called a threat to democracy in a Wednesday opinion piece for The Washington Post.

“This process, which has gone on and gotten worse for four years, is basically leading to the unraveling of the Republican party, and it’s deeply undermining democracy,” he said. “January 6th was the product of people believing that an election was stolen from them, and now, I mean, there are people out there, adherents of Trump…thinking somehow Trump will be restored.”

“They’ll be disappointed again,” he concluded, before warning of the dangerous consequences of Trump’s rhetoric. “Who knows what people have been drawn into with these fantasies are going to do?”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]