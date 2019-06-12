Fox News’ Sean Hannity tonight reacted to President Donald Trump‘s comments about being open to accepting foreign dirt in 2020 by blasting the media reaction.

Hannity opened by talking again about a “deep state reckogning” and saying justice will finally be served, before saying the media are “fixated on one issue… rage, psychosis against the president.”

He set up the clip of Trump saying he would be open to foreign dirt on his 2020 opponent by saying the left is “apoplectic” and that “this is actually the most amazing set-up you’ll ever see.”

Hannity continued:

“Listening is much different than lying, spying, and paying for Russian lies and spreading it through the media by deep state operatives and then using it as the basis for a FISA warrant. If the media’s outraged over––you might want to listen and then report it to the FBI, why are they not outraged about Hillary paying for Russian lies, disinformation, Comey generously using the unverifiable data from Russia to spy on the Trump campaign and get a FISA warrant… This will all get another round of fake, phony, moral selective outrage over that interview but it’s the perfect set-up because if they’re outraged about that, then how can you not be outraged over what I just said?”

He again said it’s a “genius set-up” because the media “will fall right into [Trump’s] trap.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

