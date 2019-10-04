House Intel Republican: Texts Between U.S. Diplomats About Trump are ‘Damning’

Texas Republican Will Hurd said the texts exchanged between U.S. diplomats over President Donald Trump’s efforts to have Ukraine investigate a political rival are “damning.”

As Democrats call for Trump’s impeachment over his efforts to pressure countries into investigating Joe Biden, news outlets on Thursday obtained text messages between multiple U.S. diplomats in Europe, including a key ambassador asking about a quid pro quo between U.S. aid to Ukraine and such a probe:

“Are you comfortable with seeing that kind of agreement?” CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked the congressman on Friday.

“Of course not, I’m not comfortable,” Hurd replied. “I think some of these things are indeed damning. However I want to make sure we get through this entire investigation before coming to some kind of conclusion.”

Hurd — a former CIA officer now on the House Intelligence Committee — added he wants to hear from Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and officials in the State Department.

“The things that you have read are indeed concerning,” Hurd said. “I think it’s a confirmation of some of the veracity of the whistleblower’s report.”

Camerota moved on to ask Hurd about Trump blurting out on live television that he wants China to investigate Biden: “What do you think about that request?”

“I think it’s terrible,” Hurd said. “It’s something that I wouldn’t have done.” Hurd also called out Trump for wishing communist China a happy 70th birthday earlier this week.

Watch above, via CNN.

