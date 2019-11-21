Ivanka Trump Tweets Out Fake de Tocqueville Quote to Bash Impeachment as a ‘Decline of Public Morals’

“A decline of public morals in the United States will probably be marked by the abuse of the power of impeachment as a means of crushing political adversaries or ejecting them from office.”

Those words, Ivanka Trump claimed, were spoken by Alexis de Tocqueville in 1835. In a Thursday evening tweet, the first daughter used the quotation to bash the impeachment hearings against her father, President Donald Trump.

Turns out, though, the quote is false. According to the Washington Post, several eagle-eyed Twitter users noted that the quote is actually a vague paraphrase of de Tocqueville which was used by a judge in 1889 in defense of Andrew Johnson.

Ivanka Trump has said little about the impeachment hearings to date. Based on this ill-fated foray into the subject, she figures to have even less to say going forward.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]