OOPS: The View’s Joy Behar Butchers the Bible — Then Accidentally Calls Jesus ‘Narcissistic’

The View‘s Joy Behar was nearly laughed out of the room after she made an erroneous claim about Jesus Christ during Tuesday’s edition of the program.

During a discussion about President Donald Trump’s sharing and subsequent deletion of an image depicting him as the Christian savior, Behar asserted that “Jesus himself did not run around saying, ‘I’m the Messiah, I’m the Messiah.'”

“Ehhhhh,” cut in an uncomfortable Alyssa Farah Griffin as each of the other four co-hosts tried to speak.

“That’s exactly what Jesus said, ‘I’m the Messiah!'” exclaimed Sara Haines as their audience erupted in laughter.

“”No, he did not!” fired back Behar as the crew continued to talk over one another. “Jesus was not narcissistic like this guy.”

“When you’re actually the Messiah, it’s not narcissism to say it!” argued an exasperated Haines.

“Yes, it is,” insisted Behar.

“When you are the Messiah!?” asked Haines.

At that point, Whoopi Goldberg mercifully put an end to the conversation,” remarking, “I’m going to move this along because this is like-, it’s too much for me.”

The president has disputed the claim that the image he shared depicted himself as Christ.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” explained Trump on Monday. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Watch above via ABC.

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