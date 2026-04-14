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Joe Rogan got a good laugh out of President Donald Trump’s excuse for why he posted a picture of himself as Jesus Christ healing a sick man during the latest episode of his popular podcast on Tuesday.

Trump posted the picture late on Sunday night, following his searing rant against Pope Leo XIV; he then deleted it on Monday morning amid accusations of blasphemy, saying afterwards that he believed it showed him as a doctor, not the messiah.

The picture came up when Rogan and his guest, Andy Stumpf, a former Navy SEAL, were joking around about how powerful artificial intelligence is on Tuesday, with Rogan referring to it as “AI God.”

He then joked, “AI God — the one that created that Jesus meme that Trump just posted.”

“Joe, I told you, he explained it, he was a doctor,” Stumpf said sarcastically.

That cracked Rogan up. “That’s what they called him, that’s what AI God calls Jesus — Jesus is a doctor,” Rogan quipped.

They then kept the conversation moving.

Trump, a day earlier, explained why he deleted the pic after blowback from pundits, politicians, religious leaders, and some MAGA diehards.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said. “And only the fake news could come up with that one. So I just heard about it, and I said, ‘How do they come up with that?’ It’s supposed to be me as doctor making people better, and I do make people better. I make people a lot better.”

Interestingly, Rogan did not talk about his much-publicized handshake with Trump at UFC 327 last weekend in Miami.

The president entered the arena and quickly made his way over to the announcing table, where Rogan was calling the event. Trump pointed at Rogan and shook his hand while telling him something for a few seconds; it appeared pretty chummy, with Rogan smiling widely and leaning in as Trump told him something in his ear.

Their seemingly warm embrace stood out, considering that Rogan has been fairly critical of the president lately.

Rogan slammed Trump last month for launching the Iran war, saying it could spur “World War III.” He also argued Trump has “betrayed” his MAGA base by starting the war — even though polling shows Trump voters overwhelmingly support the president on it.

The Joe Rogan Experience host endorsed Trump in 2024 and famously had him on his podcast weeks before the election, but last week announced he was “politically homeless.” He also pondered if Trump started Operation Epic Fury to distract Americans from the Epstein Files.

Watch above via YouTube.

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