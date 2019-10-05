President Donald Trump is privately blaming Energy Secretary Rick Perry for his call to Ukraine’s president that resulted in the House opening an impeachment inquiry, according to a new report.

According to Axios’ Alayna Treene and Jonathan Swan, Trump told House Republicans in a Friday call that he called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because Perry wanted him to help resolve a natural gas issue.

“”Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call. The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquified natural gas] plant,” one source said, recalling the president’s comments. 2 other sources confirmed the first source’s recollection.”

Axios also reported that Trump has continued to contend the call was “perfect” as he has on multiple occasions and that more would be coming soon about Perry’s involvement.

A partial transcript of the call appears to show Trump pressuring Zelensky to launch an investigation into Joe Biden.

“Secretary Perry absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,” a spokesperson for Perry told Axios.

Zelensky talks about buying American oil generally in his call with Trump but neither Perry nor natural gas are mentioned, according to the White House-released readout.

