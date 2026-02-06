Trump Deletes Obama Ape Video After 12 Hours, Blames White House Staffer for ‘Erroneously’ Posting

President Donald Trump has deleted a controversial video that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

Thursday evening, Trump posted a video with baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election that included a short clip at the end of the Obamas’ faces superimposed on apes’ bodies.

The video was furiously criticized by members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, members of the media, and other political commentators as racist.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the post as simply sharing an “Internet meme video depicting President Trump as the King of the Jungle” and dismissed critics as voicing “fake outrage.”

CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene reported Friday morning that the post had been taken down.

News: The White House has now taken down the post. A senior WH official tells me: "A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down" It was up for 12 hours https://t.co/uvcqqmHKSk — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 6, 2026

Treene quoted a senior Trump administration official as saying, “A White House staffer erroneously made the post. It has been taken down.”

The post “was up for 12 hours,” Treene noted.

Politico’s West Wing Playbook scribe Sophia Cai had additional reporting from her own White House source saying, “President Trump didn’t see the video (legitimately didn’t), a staffer posted it.”

The White House has deleted the apes video and a person familiar tells me: “President Trump didn’t see the video (legitimately didn’t), a staffer posted it.” FWIW, only a small handful of staffers have access to his Truth Social account m. — Sophia Cai (@SophiaCai99) February 6, 2026

Cai added that “only a small handful of staffers have access to [Trump’s] Truth Social account.”

This is a breaking news story and has been updated with additional information.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!