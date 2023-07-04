CNN Panel Delights in Chuck Grassley’s ‘Pure Gold’ Tweets: ‘A Political Happy Place’

A CNN panel took a break from weightier topics like the looming 2024 election to celebrate Sen. Chuck Grassley’s (R-IA) Twitter feed after he posted a humorous update for his followers on July 4th.

The senior Senator from Iowa will turn 90 this coming September, and has long delighted his Twitter followers with his pithy updates and commentary (including a viral 2012 tweet about an unfortunate highway encounter with a deer).

“OK, guys, I want to do a sharp turn and say that it is a holiday, so we want to have a little fun,” said CNN anchor Dana Bash to introduce the topic. “And what is more fun than a tweet from Chuck Grassley?”

As Bash noted, Grassley kicked off the morning of July 4th by encouraging his followers to “[h]urry” because “there is actual history” airing on the History Channel, “U.S. colonial history.”

“Next is ancient aliens Boo,” he added.

Hurry there is actual history on history channel. U.S. colonial history Next is ancient aliens Boo — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 4, 2023

Grassley’s tweets were “fascinating,” said Bash, because even though he is almost 90, “he does all of his own tweeting, and it’s just sometimes pure gold.” She mentioned a tweet he posted a few days ago, from “where else if you’re an Iowa senator…in front of a cornfield, there you go, there’s Chuck Grassley.”

“It’s a political happy place for so many people because he has fun,” she added. “And not a lot of people have fun on Twitter.”

Looks like we made “shoulder high by Fourth of July” Pretty good considering drought. Seed genetics deserves credit #cornwatch pic.twitter.com/FElVPSXAXl — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 3, 2023

“It’s so true,” said CNN reporter Alayna Treene. “I love Chuck Grassley’s Twitter feed. And I think anyone, politics aside, appreciate it because there’s a lot of gold in it.”

Treene mentioned how Grassley often tweeted about everyday topics like Dairy Queen, and “he does all his own tweets and he doesn’t let his staffers take over for him,” in comparison to other elected officials who were “way younger” and still “are, like, I don’t want to touch Twitter, I’m going to let the young staffers deal with this, and Chuck Grassley is like, ‘nope, I am doing this.'”

“I hope to be excited about anything as Chuck Grassley is about history on the History Channel,” joked CNN White House correspondent Jeremy Diamond.

“This makes me lament the changes to Twitter recently that have made the overall experience not as fun,” said The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell. “A lot of people are starting to abandon the platform, and it’s really a community, it’s brought a lot of joy and real-world benefits to people. And it’s sad that’s going away.”

“Well, thank you to Chuck Grassley, the History Channel, and corn,” concluded Bash, joined by her colleagues in a chuckle.

Other July Fourth tweets from Grassley included a “#soybeanwatch” update and a short video message.

Our young soybeans hv reached the flowering stage #soybeanwatch pic.twitter.com/pWVaz8QI4G — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 4, 2023

HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/E7RNVMoz5H — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) July 4, 2023

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com