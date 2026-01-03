‘Just Remarkable!’ CNN Analyst Gobsmacked By Trump Declaring US Will ‘Run’ Venezuela

CNN White House reporter Alayna Treene called it “remarkable” that President Donald Trump declared the U.S. will run the country of Venezuela until he finds a suitable replacement.

Trump made the comment during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago Saturday after the U.S. fomented regime change in Caracas. Nicolas Maduro and his wife were apprehended Friday night and flown to New York, where they’ve been indicted on drug charges.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked what Trump was talking about when he claimed the U.S. will now run Venezuela.

“I mean, that is just remarkable! Remarkable comments from the president,” Treene said.

“He seemed to kind of say that they would be working the administration in close coordination with a group of people inside Venezuela or Venezuelans themselves, potentially,” Treene said. “But again, I this is me reading between the lines of what he said. It’s not entirely clear.”

Blitzer added that Trump indicated “the people behind me” would be running Venezuela. Those people includedSsecretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, Air Force General Dan Caine.

“Yes, but of course, you wouldn’t expect them to actually be inside Venezuela doing so,” Treene said. “So it’s a question of who are going to be the people on the ground?”

Treene called Trump’s statement that he’s “not afraid of U.S. boots on the ground,” equally remarkable — if nebulous.

“Are they going to try and set up some sort of allied government beyond this short term period that the president referred to?” Treene asked. “Do they want an allied government to be running it for years from now? That’s essentially what the president seemed to be saying, that he wants to ensure that this operation goes beyond that. ”

Watch the clip above via CNN.