Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs raged against Democrats tonight as he defended President Donald Trump blowing up their infrastructure meeting and said the “Dimms” are “no longer borderline evil, they’ve crossed that line.”

Dobbs teed off on Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular for the comment that set off the president: that Trump has engaged in a cover-up. He said on the contrary there’s evidence of “a vast left-wing conspiracy against the President of the United States.”

At one point he said, “The hell with them! Why do business with them at all? I think he did exactly the right thing.”

Ed Rollins agreed that Trump “has no obligation to meet with them.”

Dobbs was so fired up that he was even fuming about Senator Lindsey Graham‘s incredibly mild critique:

I disagree with what the House of Representatives is doing. I thought Mueller was the Final Word. I can understand how the president feels – It’s. Never. Enough. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2019

I have a lot of sympathy for President Trump. I've never seen anybody treated this way. All I would say is try to rise above it if you can. The country is looking for leadership. We need leadership. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2019

I would encourage the President to focus on what is best for the American people and fight back against efforts to undermine him, his administration, and his family. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2019

The Kavanagh nomination was pretty contentious. I didn’t like what happened. But I'm still showing up and still trying to find common ground. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2019

My advice to the President is to try to find solutions to problems like infrastructure, prescription drugs, and a broken immigration system. See if we can do two things at once — fight with each other and find common ground. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 22, 2019

Dobbs asked, “Do you think Lindsey Graham could for one week make up his mind, decide whether he is a Democrat, a Republican, whether he’s pro-Trump or anti-Trump? I mean, what in the world is he doing?”

“He wants to be in front of the cameras,” Rollins said.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

