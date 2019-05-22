comScore
video

Lou Dobbs Rages at Dems, Says Trump Right to Ax Meeting: ‘The Hell With Them! Why Do Business With Them at All?’

By Josh FeldmanMay 22nd, 2019, 7:34 pm

Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs raged against Democrats tonight as he defended President Donald Trump blowing up their infrastructure meeting and said the “Dimms” are “no longer borderline evil, they’ve crossed that line.”

Dobbs teed off on Speaker Nancy Pelosi in particular for the comment that set off the president: that Trump has engaged in a cover-up. He said on the contrary there’s evidence of “a vast left-wing conspiracy against the President of the United States.”

At one point he said, “The hell with them! Why do business with them at all? I think he did exactly the right thing.”

Ed Rollins agreed that Trump “has no obligation to meet with them.”

Dobbs was so fired up that he was even fuming about Senator Lindsey Graham‘s incredibly mild critique:

Dobbs asked, “Do you think Lindsey Graham could for one week make up his mind, decide whether he is a Democrat, a Republican, whether he’s pro-Trump or anti-Trump? I mean, what in the world is he doing?”

“He wants to be in front of the cameras,” Rollins said.

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: