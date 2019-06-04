If it wasn’t clear enough that Senate Republicans aren’t too crazy about President Donald Trump‘s threatened Mexico tariffs, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that there isn’t much support in the GOP caucus.

Republican senators met with Trump White House officials today, and per Politico, there was “brutal push-back” from Republican senators, some of whom threatened there’s enough support in the Senate for a veto-proof majority to block the move.

Trump said earlier today it would be “foolish” for Republicans to block the tariffs.

But per the New York Times, even Ted Cruz drew a line on this issue:

“I want you to take a message back” to the White House, Senator Ted Cruz, Republican of Texas, told the attorneys, according to people familiar with the meeting. “You didn’t hear a single yes” from the Republican conference. He called the proposed tariffs a $30 billion tax hike on Texans.

Whether or not such strong opposition ultimately manifests publicly, McConnell said they would rather not see the tariffs happen:

Mitch McConnell on President Trump's threat to impose a five percent tariff on all goods from Mexico: “There is not much support in my conference for tariffs, that’s for sure…" — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 4, 2019

McConnell says there’s “not much support” among Senate Republicans for the Trump tariffs on Mexico. “Most of us hope” Mexicans will do more on immigration “and these tariffs will not kick in,” he says. Potential for disapproval resolution? “We’re hoping that doesn’t happen.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 4, 2019

