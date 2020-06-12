Melania Renegotiated Her Prenup With Trump Before Moving Into the White House: New Book

The author of a new book reports that prior to moving into the White House, Melania Trump used her leverage to renegotiate her prenup with President Donald Trump.

In a preview of The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump published by the Washington Post Friday, reporter Mary Jordan writes Melania sought to “amend her financial arrangement with Trump” during the first months of his presidency, before she moved to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children,” Jordan wrote.

CNN correspondent Kate Bennett, herself an author of a book on the first lady, said that she’d heard wildly different figures on the additional amount Melania negotiated.

“In my reporting, the numbers ranged from $1 million more up to $20 million more,” Bennett said. “The rumor mill is awash in what the exact final amount was.”

The tactic of using leverage to gain a better deal is one that the president himself would surely appreciate. And indeed, Jordan — according to the Post — found many similarities between Melania and her husband.

“They are both fighters and survivors and prize loyalty over almost all else. … Neither the very public Trump nor the very private Melania has many close friends” she wrote. “Their loner instincts filter into their own marriage.”

