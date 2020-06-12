<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel went after President Donald Trump for holding a rally Tulsa, Oklahoma — the home of a racist massacre — on June 19, or Juneteenth, a day that honors the end of slavery.

Fallon introduced a new segment called “Couldntyajust?!” on Thursday and questioned why Trump would pick such an important date for the black community to hold is rally, and also wondered why he would pick the site of a racist atrocity.

“Here’s a question for you — couldn’t you just not do that? Of all the cities on all the days, couldn’t you just hold it in Houston on Arbor Day or in Boise on Flag Day?” Fallon asked.

“Also, timing — Donald, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Couldn’t you just wait before you say it and spray it all over Oklahoma? And I know you refuse to issue social-distancing guidelines for your rally, but hey, if it’s like some of your past gatherings, couldn’t you just admit crowding might not be a problem? So look, Donald, before you pop out of your bunker for Cough-a-palooza, couldn’t you just rethink the plan?”

Colbert also went after Trump’s questionable date and location and concluded that maybe Trump simply does not know that much U.S. history.

“I’m pretty sure he just told Stephen Miller, ‘Steve, pick the most offensive date and location you can think of and put it up there on my Hooters calendar,’” he joked.

The host added that attendees would not be required to wear masks or socially distance, but guessed that everyone there would receive a personal syringe full of bleach.

“But Trump’s defending bringing everyone together for a big-time spittle-fest,” he said. “His advisers say that the recent Black Lives Matter protests in metropolitan areas will make it harder for liberals to criticize him. Nah, it’s still easy to criticize him.”

Colbert then pointed out that Black Lives Matter protesters have been wearing masks and are outdoors, where as Trump has been protesting wearing a mask and his rallies are generally held inside.

Kimmel focused on the fact that Trump’s rally would be ignoring CDC guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Big crowds are expected, even welcomed. But anyone who gets a ticket has to agree in writing not to sue Trump if they get sick,” he said. “For real, you have to click this liability release to register to go. It’s like being pregnant on a roller coaster. But go ahead and take a big swig of bleach before you come anyway.”

