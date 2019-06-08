Mexico Reportedly Didn’t Agree to New Farm Deal Despite Trump Tweeting About One

A new report states that Mexico did not agree to any new farm deal despite President Donald Trump’s boasting of Mexico agreeing to buy “LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT.”

MEXICO HAS AGREED TO IMMEDIATELY BEGIN BUYING LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT FROM OUR GREAT PATRIOT FARMERS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

The U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration released Friday mentions nothing about agriculture sales as part of the agreement.

Bloomberg News reported that three officials also said that increasing Mexico’s purchases from the U.S. wasn’t discussed during the talks in Washington that led up to Friday’s agreement. The White House declined to comment, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement that suspended Trump’s plan to tariff Mexican goods by 5% percent was the focus of a few of his tweets Saturday.

Everyone very excited about the new deal with Mexico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

I would like to thank the President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and his foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, together with all of the many representatives of both the United States and Mexico, for working so long and hard to get our agreement on immigration completed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 8, 2019

Trump had planned to impose tariffs on Monday, but has now said tariffs are “indefinitely suspended” following the agreement.

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

