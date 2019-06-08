comScore

Mexico Reportedly Didn’t Agree to New Farm Deal Despite Trump Tweeting About One

By Connor MannionJun 8th, 2019, 10:01 pm

A new report states that Mexico did not agree to any new farm deal despite President Donald Trump’s boasting of Mexico agreeing to buy “LARGE QUANTITIES OF AGRICULTURAL PRODUCT.”

The U.S.-Mexico Joint Declaration released Friday mentions nothing about agriculture sales as part of the agreement.

Bloomberg News reported that three officials also said that increasing Mexico’s purchases from the U.S. wasn’t discussed during the talks in Washington that led up to Friday’s agreement. The White House declined to comment, according to Bloomberg.

The agreement that suspended Trump’s plan to tariff Mexican goods by 5% percent was the focus of a few of his tweets Saturday.

Trump had planned to impose tariffs on Monday, but has now said tariffs are “indefinitely suspended” following the agreement.

