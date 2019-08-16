MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and Al Sharpton suggested that President Donald Trump is showing signs of mental decline, citing his performance at his rally in New Hampshire last night.

“He repeated points he had already made earlier in the evening as if he did not remember already making them,” Wallace told her panel on Deadline: White House Friday, citing reporting from The New York Times. “David Brooks reported in 2017 that a bunch of Republicans came out of a meeting with Donald Trump explained some signs that were similar to the early stages of Alzheimer’s.”

“You’ve got reporting … that in and out of the rooms people either disparagingly or affectionately are saying at an increased clip, he’s crazy,” she said.

MSNBC contributor Joyce Vance and the Rev. Al Sharpton agreed with Wallace’s premise.

“There’s pervasive reporting in this regard and if it was grandpa, you would probably take him to see a neurologist,” Vance said. “The remedy is the 25th Amendment and that requires an intact cabinet which Trump does not have.”

“I would posit that there’s not a lot of will to have this conversation but when it shows up in black and white in the hard copy print of The New York Times, it’s impossible for me to ignore it,” Wallace said, noting reporters are including in stories that Trump “repeated himself as though he didn’t though he already made those points.”

“When you look at the fact that grandpa is not sitting home reading the paper but he’s on the front page of the paper and grandpa has the football with the nuclear bomb mechanisms near him, this is frightening,” Sharpton said.

“We’ve been hearing over and over again he’s losing it. And I think what is driving this even more, Nicolle, is that with the economy fearing to be headed at least downward, if not a recession, and you have England and other problems in Europe, it drives him further into whatever cloudy area he is in mentally,” Sharpton continued.

