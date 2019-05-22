The New York state Legislature has approved a bill that authorizes the release of President Donald Trump’s state tax returns to Congress, and Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo has indicated he will approve the legislation.

The New York Daily News reports Democrats in the state Assembly approved a bill Wednesday authorizing the state Department of Taxation and Finance to share tax return information with Congressional committees if requested.

The state Senate approved the measure earlier this month.

The bill amends state laws prohibiting the release of private tax information and does not mention the president by name. It would only apply to Trump’s state tax returns.

However, it isn’t clear if Congress will request the state tax returns at all. Last week, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-MA) said he was not interested in the legislation, saying through a spokesman that his committee is focused on IRS audits.

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has backed the New York bill, he said last month that the legislation “would make the work of a federal committee a little easier.”

[Image via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

