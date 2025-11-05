Zohran Mamdani Boasts About Having ‘Toppled’ Cuomo ‘Dynasty’ in NY: ‘Let Tonight Be the Final Time I Utter His Name’

New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani boasted about having “toppled” the Cuomo “dynasty” in his victory speech on Tuesday, declaring, “Let tonight be the final time I utter his name.”

Speaking to supporters after his New York City mayoral election victory over former New York governor Andrew Cuomo, Mamdani boasted:

My friends, we have toppled a political dynasty. I wish Andrew Cuomo only the best in private life, but let tonight be the final time I utter his name as we turn the page on a politics that abandons the many and answers only to the few. New York, tonight you have delivered a mandate for change, a mandate for a new kind of politics, a mandate for a city we can afford, and a mandate for a government that delivers exactly that.

Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election in a landslide on Tuesday, beating Cuomo by nearly 10% of the vote.

Cuomo served as governor of New York between 2011 and 2021. His father, Mario Cuomo, also served as governor of New York between 1983 and 1994.

“This campaign was the right fight to wage and I am proud of what we did and what we did together,” said Cuomo in his concession speech. “Two million voters, the largest number in modern political history, cared enough to show up in a municipal election and 42% voted for us on an independent line. That is the highest percentage in modern history. Ironically, it is just higher than when Mario Cuomo got 40% on an independent line against Ed Koch in 1977.”

Reacting to his brother’s defeat, NewsNation host Chris Cuomo said, “Of course, I wanted my brother to win. I believe in my brother. I think he’s a tremendous operator within government. But he’s not what Democrats want right now in their party, and Democrats win in New York City.”

