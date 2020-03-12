comScore

NY Times Reporter Says Americans in Paris Spent Thousands on Flights After Hearing Fake Info From Trump

By Ken Meyer
Mar 12th, 2020

New York Times reporter Mike McIntire said Americans have already started shelling out thousands of dollars in travel costs because of President Donald Trump’s error-filled coronavirus address.

Shortly after Trump announced that the U.S. would suspend all European travel, the Department of Homeland security released a statement saying the ban would allow for multiple exceptions to foreign nationals, plus it “does not apply to legal permanent residents…immediate family members of US citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.” On top of that, Trump more or less contradicted what he said about the impact this would have on trade when he issued this tweet:

McIntire tweeted from the Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris on Thursday, describing the scene as “bedlam,” and adding that he was worried about not getting a flight back to the U.S. quickly enough after Trump’s speech. The flurry McIntire encountered while trying to buy plane tickets ended up prompting him to purchase some “that cost more than my monthly mortgage payment,” just for him to find out Americans are not banned as Trump suggested they would be.

Judging by McIntire’s thread and the scene he described from the airport, it would seem that he was not alone in what he experienced.

