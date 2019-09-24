Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared at The Atlantic Festival with Editor Jeffrey Goldberg on what may very well prove to be a crucial day in not just the administration of President Donald Trump, but also in American history.

Amid reports that Rep. Pelosi would be announcing a House resolution looking into alleged diplomatic malfeasance on behalf of President Trump and Ukraine, and increasing pressure from her Democratic caucus to start impeachment proceedings, the House Speaker refused to tip her hand and instead lamented the gravity of the political news in which we all find ourselves.

Pelosi first demurred on speaking specifically about her position on impeachment, saying “Let me just say I’ll be making an announcement at 5 P.M. Today. Not here right now,” Goldberg quipped “You’re more than welcome to make it right now.”

She then went about as far as she would go, taking the ostensible high road by saying ” It’s really sad to think that our president would perform an impeachable offense.” She then added ,”It’s hard to say we’ve gotten to that place. But what would be an impeachable offense would be that which is proven in an investigation?”

Goldberg noted that if she were to convene a select committee on impeachment is “the beginning of a process.”

Pelosi clarified and politely corrected her host by saying “You said is an impeachable offense. That is a verdict,” effectively placing the focus on the investigation and not presumed guilty based on news reports.

Watch the fascinating back and forth above via Fox News.

