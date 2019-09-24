Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) went on a bizarre tirade during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the dangers of vaping, Tuesday.

In the odd exchange between Tlaib, who took an anti-vaping stance, and former smoker Vicki Porter, who supports vaping as a tool to quit smoking, Tlaib asked Porter whether she was a conservative conspiracy theorist⁠— citing a wink she had spotted between Porter and Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI).

“Ms. Porter, I was reading because I want to know more about you and your beliefs, and I respect that we all have different beliefs, but you call yourself a converted conservative and reformed Marxist? Are you a conspiracy theorist?” asked Tlaib.

Porter, bewildered by the question, replied, “I think my politics are entirely irrelevant to this hearing.”

“Okay, why were you winking at one of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle? You winked,” Tlaib pushed, prompting Porter to respond, “Because I know Glenn Grothman… He introduced me. He’s a friend of mine.”

Tlaib, supposedly realizing her mistake, declared, “Oh, okay, I understand. I didn’t know what the winking was, because I thought maybe there was something like a conspiracy thing going on there. I didn’t know.”

After Porter then asked, “You think there’s a conspiracy in this hearing, ma’am?” Tlaib shouted, “No! No!” before the two then continued to argue about vaping.

Social media users were just as puzzled over Tlaib’s comments as the hearing’s audience.

“I kind of want to laugh, but it’s legitimately horrifying that people like Rashida Tlaib have the power to make laws. This is certifiably insane,” declared the Blaze’s Jason Howerton.

I kind of want to laugh, but it's legitimately horrifying that people like Rashida Tlaib have the power to make laws. This is certifiably insane.pic.twitter.com/v79lPpPrdJ — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 24, 2019

“What a disgusting display from Tlaib here. Truly embarrassing,” commented the Washington Examiner‘s Tiana Lowe.

What a disgusting display from Tlaib here. Truly embarrassing. https://t.co/YpWKjfQKpo — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) September 24, 2019

ACT for America founder Brigitte Gabriel claimed Tlaib was “OUT OF HER MIND!” while journalist Stephen Miller said the remarks were “insane.”

Rashida Tlaib is OUT OF HER MIND! She accuses a witness of being a “conspiracy theorist” simply for being a self-described conservative! The left is completely UNHINGED and will say whatever they want to silence conservatives! pic.twitter.com/FKK4zJTlZy — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 24, 2019

This is insane from Tlaib… https://t.co/f8WXRylyey — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 24, 2019

What an absolutely embarrassing and disgraceful moment for Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI)pic.twitter.com/iA39wYPPNy — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 24, 2019

