Pompeo Snaps at Journalist: I Didn’t See Sondland Testimony, Unlike You ‘I Was Working’

Hours after being implicated in a Ukraine quid pro quo by Ambassador Gordon Sondland, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo snapped at a reporter who asked him about the shocking testimony on Capitol Hill.

During a news conference from Brussels where he’s participating in a NATO meeting, the head of the State Department sniped at Damon Wake — a reporter for Agence France Presse — for asking for Pompeo’s thoughts on the Sondland.

“I didn’t see a single thing today,” Pompeo said “I was working. Sounds like you might not have been. I was in meetings all day and haven’t had a chance to see any of that testimony.”

Prior to his query about Sondland, Wake asked a NATO-themed question — throwing cold water on the idea that the reporter was, as Pompeo suggested, “not working.”

Sondland, during Wednesday’s impeachment hearing, testified that Pompeo directed U.S. diplomats to deal with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine.”

“Even as late as Sept 24, Secretary Pompeo was directing Kurt Volker to speak with Rudy Giuliani,” Sondland said. “In a WhatsApp message, Kurt Volker told me in part: ‘Spoke w Rudy per guidance from S.’ S means the Secretary of State.”

Watch above, via CBSN. (relevant portion begins at 22:00 mark)

