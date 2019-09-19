Reporter Confronts Trump Over Mexico Not Paying for Wall: ‘Do You Feel Like You’ve Kept That Promise?’

President Donald Trump visited the southern U.S. border on Wednesday and took questions about assembled press about his controversially promised border wall that he repeatedly pledged would be funded by Mexico. Turns out, that hasn’t happened, which was addressed by an unidentified reporter in attendance.

In an event that cynics may see as being primarily designed to bolster Trump’s reelection efforts in 2020, the Commander in Chief was asked “you noted in 2016 that Mexico would pay for the wall. Do you feel like you’ve kept that promise?”

Trump pivoted by saying “well, they’re paying for 27,ooo soldiers as you know” before noting that, in his esteem, “Mexico has never done anything to impede people from coming into our country, and now they are doing just the opposite.”

Trump then noted that a 5% tariff on Mexico for six months would pay for the entire wall but added that “at this moment, I don’t want to do that because I’m really happy with what Mexico’s doing.” He then credited Mexico’s increased effort on border security with the threat of an increased tariff, adding “you can figure that out.”

Watch the video above via Washington Post.

