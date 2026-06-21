Fox News Host Joey Jones Claims James Talarico Is Relying on ‘Mommy’s Teat’ Because They Share a Bank Account

Fox News’s The Big Weekend Show took on “far-left Democrats” Sunday by torching those who still get financial help from their parents.

Co-Host Joey Jones began, “And one thing, these far-left Democrats and socialists, you know, they wanna run massive government budgets, but they can’t quite manage their own — they’re still relying on mom and dad to pay their own bills. One of them’s Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (D). He reportedly has one checking account and he shares it with his mommy. She even covered nearly $1,500 in moving expenses a few years ago when he was 32-years old.”

Jones then played video of Seattle’s Democratic socialist mayor Katie Wilson talking about how her parents “chipped in to cover the cost of their granddaughter’s daycare.”

“And I think, you know, families help each other out, and I certainly acknowledge that I’m lucky to be in a position where my parents were able to do that,” Wilson said.

Jones continued, “I did a little research on this and I found this troubling. And maybe I’m just a curmudgeon. James Talarico is trying to be the senator from the state of Texas — a state that prides itself on hard work, personal responsibility, individual liberty. None of those things exist if you’re relying on the government and mama’s teat for all your living expenses.”

He kept going, “Even the one business he had, if you just look at his employment background, there’s no substance there — but he lives in an affluent part of Austin. And if you look at, like, the one business he had, consulting, the address for it was his parents’ home. So, I mean, like this guy might be the fakest of fake.”

After the other hosts weighed in, Jones was still fixated on Talarico.

“Thirty-two years old and asking your mama to pay for your moving expenses. Lord help me. I’d be ashamed,” he said. “If he’s reached hard times, that’s one thing. But to be 32-years old and in elected office or running for it? Shame on you, brother. Shame on you.”

Watch the clip above via The Big Weekend Show on Fox News.

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