Joy Reid Ditches Voting for Democrats — Unless the Party Completely Abandons Israel

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Former cable news star Joy Reid said she is done supporting the Democratic Party until it commits to completely abandoning Israel as an American ally.

Reid shared her disgust with Democrats and Israel during a podcast interview with Vanity Fair writer Ta-Nehisi Coates on June 18.

“To me, I, going forward, cannot vote for a Democrat who does not pledge to end this relationship [with Israel]. This relationship needs to end,” Reid said. “This is a nuclear armed expansionist power. They don’t need our money, and they definitely won’t get my vote.”

That came a moment after she complained the Democratic Party has been “married” to Israel just like the Republican Party — “no matter what they do, no matter how many people they kill,” Reid vented.

She had Coates on her Youtube show to discuss his recent article on whether Kamala Harris’s “silence on Gaza” cost her the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

Coates said he was not sure Harris would have won the race, even if she had been as anti-Israel as he would have liked. But he said she would have at least lost the election “with honor.”

Reid’s comment about ditching the Dems stands out, considering her past support for the party.

She told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 she was a “lifelong Democrat,” and later said in a 2024 TikTok video that she would vote for then-President Joe Biden (D) even if he was “in a coma.” She also compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in that same clip.

Reid indicated she was growing tired of the Dems last year, though. She said she was “barely hanging on” as a supporter – and she now appears to have let go entirely.

Polling shows she is not the only Democrat who has turned on Israel. A Pew survey earlier this year found 80% of Dems have an unfavorable view of Israel — up from 53% in 2022.

Reid lamented it would probably take someone like New York City mayor/democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani coming in and completely overturning the party establishment for it to cut ties with Israel.

Watch above.

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