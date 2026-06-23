President Donald Trump said he has lifted the naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz after Iran agreed to the “highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future” — which the president said will go on for “Infinity!!!” years.

Trump made the announcement in a Truth Social post on Tuesday morning. The president said American ships will remain near the Strait in case the blockade needs to be reinstated, but he said that is “highly unlikely.”

Another key point from Trump’s post: He said Iran is suffering from a “humanitarian crisis” and “desperately” needs food and medical supplies. He said the U.S. will help Iran out by releasing money into an escrow account to help pay for U.S. goods like corn, wheat, and soybeans from “great American farmers.”

Trump added that negotiations with Iran are going well, following Vice President JD Vance’s trip to Switzerland to hammer out a long-term deal to end the war.

You can read his full post below:

Despite their protestations and false statements to the contrary, coupled with the drumbeat of the Fake News, which is doing everything possible to make the U.S. Victory as small and insignificant as possible, Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure “Nuclear Honesty.” If they did not agree to this, there would be no further negotiations! Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade. However, all ships are remaining in place should it be necessary to reinstitute the Blockade, which seems, at this point, highly unlikely. The Money and/or Sanctions that the U.S. Treasury is releasing goes into escrow, controlled by the U.S.A., and will be used for the purchase of food and medical supplies, exclusively from the United States, including Corn, Wheat, and Soybeans from our great American Farmers. These are things that are desperately needed by Iran. This is a humanitarian crisis, and I feel it is necessary to help, NOW, before it is too late. Talks are going well! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP

The president followed that up with a shorter post saying 19 million barrels of oil traveled through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, which he claimed was a record.

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