Two former Trump staffers who have essentially turned on him since leaving the White House came together on MSNBC tonight to assess President Donald Trump‘s state of mind and what one of them dubbed his “mental decline.”

That’s right, it’s Omarosa Manigault-Newman and Anthony Scaramucci, in a segment that was widely derided for just being teased at by MSNBC earlier this week.

Scaramucci and Manigault-Newman, along with Trump transition team member J.W. Verret, appeared with Chris Matthews to talk all things Trump.

Scaramucci — who is openly talking about Trump being replaced on the GOP ticket in 2020 — made another appeal to Americans:

“We have to litigate this before the American people. Do you want somebody for the next five years that’s not going to take anybody’s counsel inside the White House and just literally be talking to himself in that stream-of-consciousness that you just witnessed in New Hampshire last night. So that’s what we’ve got to do. It’s a patriotic duty for my fellow Republicans to do that as well.”

Scaramucci has said in the past week he thinks Trump’s mental faculties are declining. Omarosa has argued the same before, and she said tonight, “What we’re watching is Donald Trump in complete and total mental decline.”

At one point Scaramucci said, “Omarosa and I were trying to help him. There were many other people in there trying to help him. Omarosa and I are willing to speak out about it. There are people behind the scenes, I talked to many of them over the last four or five days that are getting ready.”

Omarosa and Scaramucci, of course, used to be very enthusiastic supporters of President Trump — Omarosa in particular famously said, “Every critic, every detractor, will have to bow down to President Trump. It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

