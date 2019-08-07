Shepard Smith Snarks at Trump’s Negative Review of His Show: ‘Good Afternoon, Mr. President’

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith dryly snarked at President Donald Trump’s tweet attacking his show, thanking the president for watching minutes after his tweet.

Trump said of Smith in a tweet: “Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith.” The president is apparently watching TV while on board Air Force One, flying to visit El Paso in the wake of a mass shooting that left 22 people dead.

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Smith only briefly acknowledged the president was watching, coming back from a commercial break by saying “Good afternoon Mr. President. It’s nice to have you with us.”

Smith then returned to the bit at the end of a segment about gangs using emojis as coded language.

“We’re being watched, as you know,” Smith told Rick Leventhal.

“Who is watching us?” Leventhal asked.

“A number of people. Some of them are not too happy, which is too bad,” Smith said, then moving on to the next segment.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com