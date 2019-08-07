comScore

Trump Lashes Out at Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith: Even ‘Fake News CNN Is Better’

By Josh FeldmanAug 7th, 2019, 4:12 pm

After visiting shooting victims in Dayton, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade complaining about Joe Biden, the media, Senator Sherrod Brown, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and now Fox News’ Shepard Smith.

During Smith’s program Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!”

An amused Smith dryly responded with a shoutout to the president on-air, which you can watch here.

Trump has occasionally criticized some people on Fox News, and this is not the first time he’s taken shots at Smith:

