After visiting shooting victims in Dayton, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade complaining about Joe Biden, the media, Senator Sherrod Brown, Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, and now Fox News’ Shepard Smith.

During Smith’s program Wednesday, Trump tweeted, “Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!”

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

An amused Smith dryly responded with a shoutout to the president on-air, which you can watch here.

Trump has occasionally criticized some people on Fox News, and this is not the first time he’s taken shots at Smith:

Were @FoxNews weekend anchors, @ArthelNeville and @LelandVittert, trained by CNN prior to their ratings collapse? In any event, that’s where they should be working, along with their lowest rated anchor, Shepard Smith! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

….Ever since Andrew came to my office to ask that I appoint him to the U.S. Supreme Court, and I said NO, he has been very hostile! Also asked for pardon for his friend. A good “pal” of low ratings Shepard Smith. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 28, 2019

[photo via Mark Wilson / Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com