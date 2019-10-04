A new report says that the CIA’s top attorney made a criminal referral to the DOJ about the whistleblower’s complaint that President Donald Trump abused the office.

According to NBC News, CIA general counsel Courtney Simmons Elwood — a Trump appointee — made the referral, signifying that she and other senior CIA officials concluded that a potential crime was committed. The DOJ, however, did not conduct an investigation and closed the case.

The referral makes Elwood one of several Trump appointees who deemed the whistleblower’s complaint credible, and merited further investigation.

As to why the DOJ closed the case? The report, authored by Ken Dilanian and Julia Ainsley, says:

Justice Department officials have said they only investigated the president’s Ukraine call for violations of campaign finance law because it was the only statute mentioned in the whistleblower’s complaint. Former federal prosecutors contend that the conduct could have fit other criminal statutes, including those involving extortion, bribery, conflict of interest or fraud, that might apply to the president or those close to him. The decision not to open an investigation meant there was no FBI examination of documents or interviews of witnesses to the phone call, participants in the White House decision to withhold military funding from Ukraine, the president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Ukrainian officials who were the target of Trump and Giuliani’s entreaties.

