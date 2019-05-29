Trump Applauds Hannity Nearly 15 Minutes Before His Show Airs: ‘Great Show Tonight… That’s Why You’re Number One’

President Donald Trump praised Fox News host Sean Hannity for a “great show” Wednesday evening… almost 15 minutes before it even started.

In a tweet published at 8:46 p.m. ET, the president lauded the Fox News primetime host for a broadcast America has not yet seen.

Great show tonight @seanhannity, you really get it (9:00 P.M. @FoxNews), that’s why you’re Number One (by far)! Also, please tell Mark Levin congrats on having the Number One book!

Great show tonight @seanhannity, you really get it (9:00 P.M. @FoxNews), that’s why you’re Number One (by far)! Also, please tell Mark Levin congrats on having the Number One book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Of course, Trump likely has a decent idea what Hannity will say Wednesday evening — if his Wednesday afternoon radio monologue is any indication. During his radio show opener Wednesday, Hannity raged against special counsel Robert Mueller — saying Mueller is “full of crap.”

So what will Hannity say Wednesday night in what the president is calling a “great show?” As always, we’ll be watching.

[featured photo via Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com