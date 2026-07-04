German Man Cries to NBC Reporter About How Nice Americans Were During World Cup — After Being ‘Scared’ of USA

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A German man fell so in love with the USA while traveling the country during the World Cup that he cried tears of joy and admiration during an interview with NBC 10 in Boston.

“Sebastian Krause never imagined his trip to America would be so emotional,” reporter Oscar Margáin said on Tuesday.

As he spoke, footage rolled of Krause wiping his eyes, getting choked up, and turning away from the camera after being asked about his trip across the States. He then lifted his German soccer jersey — or “kit” as the “football” snobs call it — to wipe his eyes again. Krause appeared on the verge of hyperventilating as he described his instant crush on the USA.

“I fall in love with this country and this was so emotional, I even cried in the stadium,” Krause said.

Margáin told viewers it was a “huge departure” from what Krause expected, based on news reports about America being a crime-riddled wasteland. But the German said all of those preconceived notions were erased during his trip, which included traveling from Houston to Bean Town.

“To be honest, I was a bit scared or had a fear to travel to the United States. News about shootings and criminals and that the country’s not safe,” Krause explained.

NBC 10 then cut to video shot on Krause’s phone of him being picked up and driven to his hotel by a group of Boston locals. “America is great,” a giddy Krause said in the clip, which then showed him getting out and taking pictures with his new friends.

Krause said he had tears in his eyes as he watched the clip back about 40 times.

Margáin reported Krause was more upset about leaving the USA than Germany being eliminated from the World Cup. He said Krause plans on staying in Washington, D.C. for the Fourth of July before heading home.

“Americans are not rude, Germans are not rude, if we are together, we can achieve great things,” Krause added.

Watch above.

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