Trump Blasts FBI for ‘Terrible Way’ They Treated Classified Documents Strewn About Mar-a-Lago Floor: ‘Lucky I Declassified!’

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform TruthSocial following a bombshell DOJ filing that revealed damning evidence of purloined classified documents found by FBI agents at Mar-A-Lago. Trump posted various angry and conspiratorial messages familiar to anyone familiar with his worldview.

The Department of Justice responded to Trump’s request for an independent special master to review documents retrieved during an Aug. 8 search and seizure following numerous and failed attempts to recover multiple classified and top secret documents that the DOJ believed were being hidden as a means to obstruct justice. They even went so far as to release a photo that purports to depict several classified documents strewn across Mar-a-Lago carpeting and photographed next to a box filled with what appears to be framed Time magazine covers.

How did Trump react to the midnight filing? By going on the attack, employing the age-old best defense is a good offense approach that has served him so well with his base and media surrogates so willing to take up the narrative battle in his defense.

Though he did not cite him by name, Trump first went after recently ousted FBI agent Timothy Thibault, who recently left the Justice Department amid allegations of political bias and alleged misconduct surrounding an investigation into Hunter Biden. Thibault’s lawyers have denied any malfeasance and insisted that he simply retired, but Trump insisted that he is a “con man” and insisted that he was “caught RIGGING the 2020 Presidential Election.” We do not know that yet to be true.

Trump then shouted out what he called the “many FBI & DOJ Whistleblowers” who he claims have flooded Congressional offices with reports of “lawbreaking & unfairness.” Again, reliable details of alleged malfeasance have not yet emerged, but a skeptic may see this as purely a naked attempt to sow distrust against legal authorities investigating him criminally.

It wouldn’t be a Trump rant without a claim of a rigged and stolen election, which this time he said was irrefutable. It is refutable, however, and has been refuted by dozens and dozens of judges, many of who he appointed. Then for good measure, he added, “Our Country is going to hell! So now what?”

Trump then promoted a political rally to be held Labor Day weekend in Pennsylvania, which admittedly, should be lit AF:

And back to Thibault, because why not?

And finally, a return to the Mar-a-Lago raid in which he reiterated his paper-thin defense that all documents found at his home had previously been declassified, though there is no record that he followed any sort of accepted protocol to declassify them:

And scene. But wait, there’s more! Trump appears to think that because no NUCLEAR secrets have been found, he is someone exonerated. We don’t know if any of the documents retrieved contained that or any other sensitive material because … it’s classified and top secret, right?

