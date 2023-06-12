Trump Blows His Stack at a GOP Governor After Watching Him Endorse DeSantis on Fox & Friends: ‘He Disliked The Indians’

Former President Donald Trump did the Truth Social equivalent of yelling at his TV when he saw Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) endorse Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.

Trump went after the Florida governor on Monday by claiming his poll numbers are tanking because DeSantis previously proposed reforms to entitlements like Medicare and Social Security. After that, Stitt went on Fox & Friends and threw his support to his fellow Republican governor. The former president seethed over the endorsement.

“Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, who I didn’t know very well, called me before his last election to say he was in BIG trouble and very much needed my Endorsement,” Trump said. “I LOVE Oklahoma & won 77 out of 77 Counties, something that never happened before. Ronald Reagan was next with 56. Anyway, I gave him my endorsement, he immediately went way up, and won. Now, despite the fact that DeSanctimonious is losing to Biden, & me, Stitt just endorsed him. Wow! He disliked “the Indians” & my great Senate pick!”

Trump deleted the first version of this post, but then put it back up after adjusting the figures of how many counties he won:

Trump’s claim that Stitt “disliked the Indians” refers to the opposition the governor faced in his reelection from Native American tribes in Oklahoma. USA Today previously reported on how Stitt feuded with the tribes over the state’s various compacts with them, plus their expanding tribal sovereignty under the Supreme Court. The tribes supported Stitt’s Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, during the election.

Of course, since Trump is also facing a 37-count federal indictment for mishandling classified documents, he also posted an update on his preparations to appear in court.

In his Fox & Friends appearance, Stitt explained his DeSantis endorsement stems from how “the big picture here is who can beat Joe Biden? Who can win and take back the White House? Then we need somebody who is going to be there for eight years.”

Stitt showered praise on DeSantis — declaring him “the right guy” to win the 2024 election. Stitt shrugged off DeSantis’ trailing poll numbers behind Trump as he continued to hype DeSantis as more electable and a candidate that could hold the White House for a second term.

Watch above via Fox News.

