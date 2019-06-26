President Donald Trump blasted U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday in response to her statement that she’s “not going to the f*cking White House.”

Rapinoe has drawn significant attention for protesting during the national anthem — and, while addressing her protest in a series of comments to Eight By Eight Magazine, she expressed doubt that Trump will invite the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House. In response, Trump got on Twitter and did that thing he does.

UPDATE – 10:45 a.m. ET: Trump deleted and redid his tweets, presumably because he tagged a false account with his first tweet against Rapinoe.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

[Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

