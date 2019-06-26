comScore

Trump Blows Up at U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe for Spurning Invite to ‘F*cking’ WH: ‘Should Never Disrespect Our Country’

By Ken MeyerJun 26th, 2019, 10:38 am

President Donald Trump blasted U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday in response to her statement that she’s “not going to the f*cking White House.”

Rapinoe has drawn significant attention for protesting during the national anthem — and, while addressing her protest in a series of comments to Eight By Eight Magazine, she expressed doubt that Trump will invite the U.S. women’s soccer team to the White House. In response, Trump got on Twitter and did that thing he does.

UPDATE – 10:45 a.m. ET: Trump deleted and redid his tweets, presumably because he tagged a false account with his first tweet against Rapinoe.

[Photo via Mark Wilson/Getty Images]

