Trump Calls Fox News ‘RIGGED’ For Promoting DeSantis: ‘He’s Gone, Yet Fox Has Him All Over the Place’

Former President Donald Trump lodged yet another complaint against Fox News for its coverage of the Republican presidential primary on Thursday, declaring that it has foolishly chosen to throw its weight behind Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

“Not only is DeSanctimonious looking to destroy your Social Security, including moving the minimum age to 70, and your Medicare, but today he had a killer story in the Washington Post talking about his really bad spending habits,” began Trump on Truth Social. “He’s gone, yet Fox has him all over the place, even on Hannity last night. They’ve actually picked another candidate, they just don’t know who it is yet…Ratings Freefall! I’m America First, so it will never be me!”

In a follow-up post, Trump boasted that his campaign was succeeding in spite of the efforts of “RIGGED TELEVISON.”

“Best Polls Ever, but rarely shown on television. Leading by 50 and 60 points. Just like they don’t like showing our big Rally CROWDS, they don’t like showing our GREAT POLL NUMBERS. WE HAVE RIGGED ELECTIONS, AND RIGGED TELEVISION!” added the former president.

Trump has spent the better part of a year arguing that Fox has turned against him. He has continued to appear on the network, including for multiple town hall events with the aforementioned Sean Hannity as well as a notable interview with chief political anchor Bret Baier, which he called “fair” immediately after its completion but later changed his mind about.

“When I did the interview with Bret, I thought it was fine. I thought it was okay, but there was nothing friendly about it,” Trump told Newsmax’s Eric Bolling. “You know, it was nasty, it was really like, unfriendly. Everything was like unfriendly. No smiling, no let’s have fun, let’s Make America Great Again. Everything was like a hit. So you have a hostile network.”

“Fox is gone, just like in 2016,” submitted the former president this summer. “And the only way they come back is if they go ‘ALL TRUMP ALL THE TIME.'”

According to Adweek, Fox continued to outpace competitors MSNBC and CNN in August, although its ratings have declined year-over-year.

