Former President Donald Trump hit back at the editorial board of The Wall Street Journal, as well as Senator Mitch McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) in a scathing public statement released on Thursday.

Using the fiery rhetoric familiar to those who followed his now-suspended Twitter account, the former president followed his time-honored “best defense is a good offense” strategy, with a dash of Roy Cohn’s “hit back ten times harder” in this statement.

Trump’s ire appears to have been raised by a column published Tuesday by the WSJ Editorial board that mocked the former president’s “grievances” and ridiculed CPAC enthusiasts who continue to prioritize Trump’s personal complaints over a Republican agenda.

WSJ noted that under Trump, the Republican party lost control of the White House, the House, and the Senate and criticized the GOP for focusing on Trump’s grievances:

Mr. Trump said Sunday that he won’t form a third party because it would divide the center-right coalition and elect Democrats. But he also laid out his political enemies list and is clearly bent on revenge against anyone who voted to impeach or convict him or disagrees with his election claims. These intraparty fights will sap GOP energy and resources when their priority now should be retaking congress in 2022. Mr. Trump’s base of support means he will play an important role in the GOP, but as the Biden months roll on and the policy consequences of the 2020 defeat become stark, perhaps the party’s grassroots will begin to look past the Trump era to a new generation of potential standard bearers. As long as Republicans focus on grievances of Trump’s past, they won’t be a governing majority.

Trump replied in his statement that the WSJ “editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars,” before noting, curiously that “nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

It’s a strange note to feature in a public statement focused on an entity that allegedly “nobody cares about.”

Trump also went after Mitch McConnell, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, and Stacey Abrams in an entirely predictable manner as well.

Read the full statement from the Office of Former President Trump below:

– March 4, 2021 –

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America

The Wall Street Journal editorial page continues, knowingly, to fight for globalist policies such as bad trade deals, open borders, and endless wars that favor other countries and sell out our great American workers, and they fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party. That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility. To set the record straight, there were two reasons the Senate races were lost in Georgia. First, Republicans did not turn out to vote because they were so angry and disappointed with Georgia Republican leadership and Governor Kemp for failing to stand up to Stacey Abrams and the disastrous Consent Decree that virtually eliminated signature verification requirements across the state (and much worse), and was not approved by the State Legislature as required by the Constitution—having a major impact on the result, a rigged election. Second, Senator Mitch McConnell’s refusal to go above $600 per person on the stimulus check payments when the two Democrat opponents were touting $2,000 per person in ad after ad. This latter point was used against our Senators and the $2,000 will be approved anyway by the Democrats who bought the Georgia election—and McConnell let them do it! Even more stupidly, the National Republican Senatorial Committee spent millions of dollars on ineffective TV ads starring Mitch McConnell, the most unpopular politician in the country, who only won in Kentucky because President Trump endorsed him. He would have lost badly without this endorsement.

