Donald Trump continued his public punishment of former attorney general Jeff Sessions, endorsing his opponent Tommy Tuberville for senator of Alabama on Twitter, Tuesday night.

“Tommy Tuberville is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your second amendment,” Trump wrote in an initial tweet.

….(which is under siege), is strong on Crime and the Border, and truly LOVES our Military and our Vets. He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama. Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2020

“He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama,” Trump continued. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

The nighttime left-right hooks on Twitter from Trump were the latest example of how he has publicly used Sessions as a punching bag since the former attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation, which eventually led to the Mueller report, and Sessions dismissal.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, who covers the White House, noted that Sessions was the first senator to don the MAGA cap and endorse Trump back when him winning the nomination wasn’t a given, and now Trump is wholeheartedly endorsing his opponent, three weeks before the Alabama runoff.

It is pretty stunning to see someone be the first senator to endorse Trump and give up a safe (I mean really, really safe) Senate seat only to then later have the president endorse his opponent three weeks before the runoff in Alabama. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 11, 2020

