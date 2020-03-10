comScore

Trump Continues To Punish Jeff Sessions, Endorses His Opponent In Alabama Senate Race

By Adrian CarrasquilloMar 10th, 2020, 10:40 pm

Donald Trump continued his public punishment of former attorney general Jeff Sessions, endorsing his opponent Tommy Tuberville for senator of Alabama on Twitter, Tuesday night.

“Tommy Tuberville is running for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Tommy was a terrific head football coach at Auburn University. He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down! Tommy will protect your second amendment,” Trump wrote in an initial tweet.

“He will be a great Senator for the people of Alabama,” Trump continued. “Coach Tommy Tuberville, a winner, has my Complete and Total Endorsement. I love Alabama!”

The nighttime left-right hooks on Twitter from Trump were the latest example of how he has publicly used Sessions as a punching bag since the former attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation, which eventually led to the Mueller report, and Sessions dismissal.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, who covers the White House, noted that Sessions was the first senator to don the MAGA cap and endorse Trump back when him winning the nomination wasn’t a given, and now Trump is wholeheartedly endorsing his opponent, three weeks before the Alabama runoff.

