Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said on MSNBC that the Democratic party should “pivot” towards the general election after Joe Biden’s win in several states Tuesday night.

Voters “are saying something very clearly,” Carville said. “These voters want to shut this thing down.”

“This is all about November,” he continued. “I mean, you can just look all across the spectrum of the Democratic Party and people are saying we’ve made our decision, this is who we’re going with.”

Carville, who has been a fierce critic of Sanders, credited the Vermont senator for creating a “movement” and doing “some truly remarkable things in American politics.”

But, Carville argued, “we can’t diss” the majority of voters who have backed Biden, and “our mission is to defeat Donald Trump.”

“Let’s shut this puppy down, and let’s move on and worry about November. This thing is decided. There’s no reason to keep it going not even a day longer.”

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow asked if it’s worth going forward with the primary race between Sanders and Biden in order to respect voters of the self-styled Democratic socialist.

“It might allow the Biden campaign a chance to court them rather than having to fight them,” she said.

“First of all, Rachel, it’s the Democratic voters that made this decision,” Carville replied. “It’s the Democratic voters that made this decision. Vice President Biden is not trying to force him out. You have to respect voters.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

